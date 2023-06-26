YANG Announces 2023 Leadership 2.0 Scholarship Recipient

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), a community of the Auto Care Association, has selected Cynthia “Cindy” Talamantes of Global Parts Distributors to represent YANG at the highly-acclaimed University of the Aftermarket’s 2023-2024 Leadership 2.0 Program. Leadership 2.0 is the premier post-graduate style leadership and business skills education program designed to promote the development of the next generation of auto care leaders. The Leadership 2.0 program will take place in Summer 2023 and Spring 2024.

Talamantes is the creative director of sales and marketing at Global Parts Distributors (gpd) in Macon, Ga., where she applies her creative talent and communication and technical design skills to boost sales, training and customer support initiatives. Throughout her professional career, Cindy has been a champion for legislative advocacy and community involvement. She currently volunteers with the Auto Care Association’s Marketing and Communications committee and is secretary of the Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Automotive Advisory Council.

“As the aftermarket evolves to meet the demands of a new era, young professionals are presented with a unique opportunity to find new solutions without seeing the barriers that come with experience,” said Talamantes.

The Leadership 2.0 program is the automotive aftermarket industry’s cornerstone educational program that fosters the development of a new generation of visionary auto care executives. The program is an intense and intellectually-challenging two-week executive development and learning experience deeply rooted in the theoretical and practical application of auto care leadership principles. It features well-known speakers and invaluable networking opportunities with top-level industry leaders.

Graduates of the program receive 7.0 CEUs toward their Automotive Aftermarket Profession (AAP) designations and Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations. The scholarship is valued at $6,650 and covers the price of tuition, class materials and meals.

Leadership 2.0 is comprised of two, five-day sessions. Session I will be held Aug. 20-24, 2023 at the Northwood University campus in Midland, Mich., and Session II will be held March 10-14, 2024 in Raleigh, N.C.

Leadership 2.0 is facilitated by Northwood University faculty, senior aftermarket executives and industry leaders. The Leadership 2.0 experience includes:

industry research and market analysis

lively discussion and debate on the challenges confronting the light vehicle and heavy-duty aftermarket

competitive strategies

interpersonal communication skills

contract negotiations

conflict resolution

organizational culture

cybersecurity best practices

insight into supply chain solutions

other challenging and evolving industry topics and trends

For more information about YANG or additional YANG scholarship opportunities, visit autocare.org/yang or contact Mary Ieng, community liaison, at [email protected].