Axalta Coating Systems has introduced its fifth-generation spectrophotometer, the Acquire Quantum EFX, which is capable of reading metallic, pearl and effect colors and more.

Combined with Axalta’s ColorNet color formula retrieval software, the Acquire Quantum EFX integrates seamlessly into the Acquire Color System, a color retrieval system for automotive repair designed to improve productivity and efficiency of collision repair body shops.

“Our customers’ business needs drive our innovation,” said Mike Carr, Axalta president-North America. “The Acquire Color system, comprised of the next-generation Acquire Quantum EFX and ColorNet, is designed for faster and more accurate color retrieval as well as more efficient color match in order to boost shop productivity and profitability.”

The re-engineered Acquire Quantum EFX is almost half the size of its predecessor, enabling comfortable, one-handed operation and access to hard-to-reach places. Its aperture is smaller by 20 percent for improved accuracy on curved surfaces and it includes a top-mounted touchscreen that is calibrated for high visibility even in bright outdoor light.

The unit comes with a “smart cradle” for convenient charging and direct connection to a PC, without the need to plug in or remove cables, which can cause unnecessary wear. The Acquire Quantum EFX is Wi-Fi enabled, allowing users to transfer data directly to ColorNet.

Axalta’s Acquire Color System also includes its unique online ColorProof application that renders spectrophotometer readings on a user’s computer screen for a full visual comparison of the vehicle and its closest available paint formula. With near specular, face and side tone visualizations and flake and color values, ColorProof gives users precise onscreen color proofing in seconds and practically eliminates the need for physical color chips.

Acquire Quantum EFX is now available through Axalta’s distribution partners.