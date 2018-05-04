BASF Expands Single-Line Distribution with New Stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

BASF Automotive Refinish continues to add distribution locations with its single-line ColorSource partners.

Matthew’s Auto Supplies recently opened a third ColorSource store, in Washington, N.J.

The store carries Glasurit 90 Line and 55 Line, R-M Diamont and Onyx HD, and LIMCO Supreme and Value-line products. Matthew’s converted its Allentown, Pa., store to ColorSource in 2017 before quickly adding its second location in Wilkes Barre, Pa.

“Matthew’s Auto Supplies is a growing BASF distributor in Pennsylvania and was interested in expanding,” BASF Distribution Development Manager Gerry Malloy said. “As part of Matthew’s strategic approach for growth, we worked to support their expansion as a single-line BASF distribution partner in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton market in 2017, which has been very successful. We are confident the New Jersey location will be a success as well.”

BASF ColorSource distributors provide collision centers with expertise in BASF products and services.

Additionally, Motor Car Colors added a third location, in Malvern, Pa., to accompany its New Castle, Del., and Moorestown, N.J., stores.

Motor Car Colors serves Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland with BASF Glasurit 90 Line and 55 Line, R-M Diamont and Onyx HD and Limco Supreme products.

“Motor Car Colors has been a BASF partner for over 30 years and ColorSource for over 20,” BASF Regional Business Manager Mike Killian said. “Changes they made in the past 24 months have positioned them for long-term success, and that’s what being a ColorSource partner is all about.”

Matthew’s and Motor Car are just two of a number of distributors that are converting to or expanding with BASF in new and existing markets through the ColorSource community. According to BASF Distribution Director Denise Kingstrom, the ColorSource program is heavily focused on growing its network and expanding the offerings to its single-line distribution partners.