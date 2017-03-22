Body Shop Business
News/BASF Automotive Refinish
ago

BASF Hosting Color Contest with Bogi Lateiner of All Girl’s Garage

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Auto Body Association of Texas to Hold First Annual Skeet Shoot

SCRS to Hold Next Open Board Meeting April 18 in Pittsburgh

BASF Hosting Color Contest with Bogi Lateiner of All Girl's Garage

CARSTAR Launches CARSTAR Express Barrie

Paint the Vehicle and Individual Parts in This Booth at the Same Time

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Nissan Issues Position Statement on Blind Spot Warning Precautions

Study: California and New Hampshire Worst States for Filing Auto Insurance Claims

ASA: Defeat of Aftermarket Parts Bill Means Consumers Can Make Informed Collision Repair Decisions

Bogi’s all-female build team: (left to right) Kristen Cline, aka Grease Girl; Heather Herr, manager of the build; Bogi; and Michelle Davis from Team Sugar High.

BASF announced it is hosting a contest with Bogi Lateiner (Bogi) from Velocity’s All Girl’s Garage to select a paint color for her latest personal project – an all-female truck build.

Voting is now open, with fans selecting one of three colors: dark teal, sky blue or dark purple. Visit http://www.refinish.basf.us/montage to view the video of Bogi mixing the three colors and to vote. Following the color contest, fans will have the opportunity to submit names for each of the three custom R-M brand colors developed by Bogi.

The 1957 Chevy truck “Montage,” built by Bogi and her all-female team, along with the selected color, will be unveiled at BASF’s 2017 SEMA booth.

“This is a great opportunity to connect people with the same objective of attracting more women to the collision repair industry and supporting those currently in the industry,” said Denise Kingstrom, BASF North America Refinish distribution director.

BASF will follow Bogi and her team throughout the build, sharing videos and more on BASF’s social media channels until the unveil at SEMA in October. To view Bogi’s progress on the Chevy Montage, follow BASF Refinish on Facebook and Twitter.

“I absolutely appreciate all of my fans and everyone who helped make this happen,” said Bogi. “BASF has been a huge supporter of this build from the very beginning.”

Show Full Article