California on Cusp of Half-Million Electric Cars

Veloz, a first-of-its-kind public-private coalition of major electric car industry stakeholders, reported this week that California is close to achieving its 500,000th electric car sale. The organization, which closely tracks advancements in the industry, launched the “Electric For All” awareness campaign to boost electric car awareness and purchase intent even more.

“It’s clear Californians are embracing the electric car,” said Josh Boone, executive director of Veloz. “Sales have skyrocketed in the past three months – bringing us to the brink of the half-million electric car sales mark – but more needs to be done. This is why Veloz’s ‘Electric For All’ public awareness campaign is inspiring consumers to make the jump to electric transportation. Electric cars are simply amazing, and the experience is delightful – they are fun, fast, quiet and clean.”

The organization’s latest monthly report on sales and infrastructure shows that this month the state will sell its 500,000th electric car. As of the just-released numbers, the state has just under 9,000 sales to go before it hits the goal. The data is aggregated from a number of trusted sources and packaged in an easy-to-read and share “sales dashboard.”

“Electric cars are the new cool,” said Boone. “With this campaign, more Californians will know about and experience them. And, like these half-million people, many, many more will fall in love with a better way to drive.”

September electric car sales for the nation more than doubled from a year ago. And the Tesla Model 3 is now the fourth-best-selling passenger car in the U.S. But, even with California capturing almost 50 percent of the national electric car market, almost 70 percent of counties across the state received a failing grade for ozone pollution caused by tailpipe emissions, according to Veloz.