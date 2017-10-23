I-CAR Adds Courses on Plastic Repair, Squeeze-Type Resistance Spot Welding

I-CAR has added two new courses to its Hands-On Skills Development lineup: Plastic Repair and Squeeze-Type Resistance Spot Welding.

Further acting on the positive industry response to I-CAR’s Hands-On Skills Development curriculum launch in 2016, Plastic Repair and Squeeze-Type Resistance Spot Welding join the previously introduced Rivet Bonding and MIG Brazing courses.

All Hands-On Skills Development courses are designed to provide collision repair technicians with cutting-edge techniques and skills that target today’s innovative vehicles, according to I-CAR.

Plastic Repair Hands-On Skills Development is a four-hour course that will provide students the opportunity to perform a variety of plastic repairs in a hands-on environment. Students will use adhesives, and various welding options on actual bumper covers.

After completing the course, students will be able to perform plastic repairs using adhesives, hot air and airless welding techniques using specific welding tools, and other procedures.

Squeeze-Type Resistance Spot Welding Hands-On Skills Development is a five-hour course that will provide students the opportunity to perform spot welds on a variety of metal thicknesses and with a variety of flange treatment techniques. Students also will learn the importance of proper planning and preparation to ensure safe welding.

Following course completion, students will know how to properly set up a spot welder, spot-weld on coupons of different metal thickness, and spot-weld a prop using a variety of flange treatment techniques, according to I-CAR.

“I-CAR understands the changing needs of today’s vehicles, new attachment methods and OEM-required procedures, which prompted the creation of the Hands-On Skills Development curriculum track last year,” said Josh McFarlin, I-CAR director of curriculum and product development. “Technicians and the industry need this type of hands-on, instructor-led training with adequate practice time in order to fully understand these complex repair procedures. I-CAR’s training programs have been developed to provide the most comprehensive instruction and critical skill development opportunities.”

The new courses are available today. To learn more about the courses, visit www.i-car.com/handson.

For information on I-CAR and the full training portfolio, visit the I-CAR website at www.i-car.com.