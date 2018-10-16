New CARSTAR Opens in Philadelphia Area

CARSTAR has announced the opening of a new location in the Philadelphia area, CARSTAR Creative Auto Body, with two operating facilities in Roselle, N.J.

Fernando Rebelo, owner of CARSTAR Creative Auto Body, opened the facility in 1997. He eventually grew the operations into two adjacent production locations with a total of 7,400 square feet of space staffed by 11 employees. The facility also includes two customer service offices for convenient vehicle drop-off and pick-up.

“Having been in the industry so long, I understand how important customer service is, and our team works incredibly hard to build a positive environment for everyone that comes through our doors,” said Rebelo. “Joining CARSTAR elevates our store even more, as this brand is known for their premier collision repairs and outstanding customer service, which aligns with our values extremely well.”

I-CAR Platinum and Gold technicians at CARSTAR Creative Auto Body work on all makes and models and participate in ongoing education programs on the latest vehicle technologies and materials. CARSTAR states that this ensures customers receive their vehicles as good as new, no matter the industry advancements.

“The Philadelphia area is a dynamic and growing region, and we are excited to welcome Fernando and his team to our CARSTAR family as they are already fitting right in,” added Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “His experience operating a collision repair facility for the last 20 years and passion for his customers is exactly what we look for with our new franchise partners, and we are thrilled to have them within our network.”