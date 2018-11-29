CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest and CARSTAR McLaren Irvine Open in California

CARSTAR has announced the opening of two new California facilities, CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest and CARSTAR McLaren Irvine.

Owned by husband-and-wife team James and Mary Davis, CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest and CARSTAR McLaren Irvine are a family business. James Davis came from a collision repair family, with both his father and brother in the industry as well. Having been in the business for over 30 years now, James understands all of the complexities associated with the changing industry.

“Before joining the CARSTAR network, we called other owners, even past owners, to see if they found value in the company and everyone spoke so highly of it,” said James. “Now that we are a part of the CARSTAR family, we get to see these impressive resources for ourselves, as CARSTAR helps us keep up with the myriad of industry advancements.”

CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest, a 12,000-square-foot facility, and CARSTAR McLaren Irvine, a 10,000-square-foot facility, both provide expert repairs on all makes and models. On the “Road to Gold” for I-CAR Gold status, both stores adhere to industry guidelines including outstanding customer service experiences.

“When knowledgeable and thoughtful franchise partners like James and Mary join our network, it is humbling, as they did their homework and chose to CARSTAR over any other network,” says Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “The level of support we aim to provide our network can help people like James and Mary elevate their business, and I know they will exhaust every CARSTAR resource available to continue providing industry leading service to their region.”

Both CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest and CARSTAR McLaren Irvine are active supporters of the communities they work and live in. Contributing to local schools, sports teams and environmental causes, both facilities are dedicated to their philanthropic efforts.