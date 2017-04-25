With April designated as the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Distracted Driving Awareness Month, CARSTAR is reminding teen drivers “It Can Wait” while they’re on the road.

NABC Distracted Driving Awareness Month educates drivers of all ages – but particularly younger drivers most susceptible to distracted driving accidents – about how to reduce their risk on the road by putting down their mobile devices.

As part of the campaign, CARSTAR has a new NABC Distracted Driving Presentation Toolkit to help drive home the “don’t text and drive” message. The 45-minute presentation takes students through a hands-on exercise to demonstrate the difficulties of multi-tasking while driving. The presentation has videos and a virtual reality experience, utilizing virtual reality goggles and earphones, to illustrate the dangers of texting and driving.

There are currently 21 CARSTAR locations around the country that are participating:

CARSTAR 76 Collision, Grand Rapids, Mich.

CARSTAR Action, Euclid, Ohio

CARSTAR All Line, Bolingbrook, Ill.

CARSTAR Arnold, Arnold, Mo.

CARSTAR Aurora, North Aurora, Ill.

CARSTAR Chicago, Chicago, Ill.

CARSTAR Collision of Alice, Alice, Texas

CARSTAR Don and Ron’s Collision, Omaha, Neb.

CARSTAR Espana, San Jose, Calif.

CARSTAR Ideal, Arlington Heights, Ill.

CARSTAR Procraft, Great Falls, Mont.

CARSTAR Fort Collins North, Fort Collins, Colo.

CARSTAR Russom’s Collision, Rutherford, Tenn.

CARSTAR Russom’s Collision, Dyersburg, Tenn.

CARSTAR Chicagoland, Naperville, Ill.

CARSTAR Gapsch Collision Center, St Louis, Mo.

CARSTAR Jungerman, St. Peters, Mo.

CARSTAR Northwest, Omaha, Neb.

CARSTAR Premier Collision, Tacoma, Wash.

CARSTAR Scola’s, Brookfield, Ill.

CARSTAR West-Hill, Hillside, Ill.

“April is the start of one of the most dangerous times of the year for teens on the road as they celebrate high school proms and graduations shortly afterwards,” said Arlo Johnson, vice president of insurance at CARSTAR. “Our goal with these kits is to make it as easy as possible for our CARSTAR owners to host ongoing awareness events in their communities, as often as possible, to remind and encourage drivers of all ages to make a pledge not to text and drive.”