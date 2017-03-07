Keep the Painter in the Booth with ColorMatic 2K Epoxy Primer
2K Epoxy Primer from ColorMatic is ideal for aluminum, steel, galvanized and composites. Available in 451867 Light Gray and 451874 Black, the isocyanate-free aerosol has best-in-class anti-corrosion properties. Body techs will enjoy the easy application, and the five-day pot-life means no waste. The product has excellent sealing properties and can be applied over and under polyester putties. 2K Epoxy Primer lays flat and can be applied using a wet-on-wet technique, making it the ideal product for cutting in new parts. Keep the painter in the booth and give the body tech the cut-in hours. For more information, visit www.colormatic.us.