General Motors Selects OEC to Create Global Service Menu Pricing Solution

General Motors has selected OEConnection (OEC) to create a global service menu pricing system for its retailer/dealer network.

The new system will enable GM retailers/dealers to price their service and repairs using one standardized bill of material that will include required parts and supporting labor time for a specific job. The standard approach will allow GM and its retailers/dealers to understand what work has been completed across the network and around the globe, according to OEC.

The GM service solution will add to the user base of more than 5,000 dealers in 42 countries currently using an OEC menu pricing solution.

“We are excited to work with GM to develop this solution for their global network,” said James Farthing, OEC director of service. “Our pedigree in handling OEM data and the service menu pricing technology provides service personnel with the ability to deliver an accurate and consistent full price quote in under 30 seconds. This will be a huge benefit to the GM network of dealerships and retailers around the world, not to mention customers in the service lane waiting for a repair.”

Global service menu pricing will launch during the third quarter of 2018, with an initial rollout in North America.

“We selected OEC as our provider because of their proven performance with data management and e-commerce solutions across the globe,” said Piers Strike, director of CCA eBusiness at General Motors. “The fact that we can use one provider around the world and through one data set is a huge benefit to our network.”

For more information on service menu pricing, visit OEConnection.com/ServiceMenu.