Julie Massaro Joins Automotive Service Association as Head of Colorado Affiliate

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that Julie Massaro recently assumed the position of executive director of ASA-Colorado.

Massaro brings extensive experience in for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations, ASA said.

“Skilled in all facets of association management, including market research and analysis, strategic planning, development and implementation and results analysis, Massaro brings extensive experience with project management, meeting planning, cost containment and budget management to ASA-Colorado,” the association said in a news release. “She also has a proven track record of successfully leading multidisciplinary teams and staff groups, as well as volunteer communities.”

Massaro’s background includes service as executive director of the Performing Arts Medicine Association and the National Utility Contractors Association of Colorado, both located in Denver, from 2009 to the present.

From 2008-2009, she served as the managing director of Component Relations for Denver’s Financial Planning Association, as well as the director of Chapter Relations and Community Development for the organization from 2006-2008. Prior to that, she was the Denver Financial Planning Association’s director of Membership.

Massaro’s other executive-level positions in Denver included:

Vice president of Marketing, Association of Operative Registered Nurses

Director of Marketing, Starz Encore Entertainment

Director of Marketing, American Management Association International

Director of Marketing, American Water Works Association

She holds an MBA in marketing and a B.A. in theater and classical studies from the University of Denver.

“I am extremely excited and feel very fortunate to have Julie Massaro as our executive director,” said Steve Horvath, chairman of ASA-Colorado. “I see a very bright future for ASA-Colorado.”

Massaro can be reached at [email protected] or (303) 808-5643.