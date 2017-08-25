Matrix Automotive Finishes, U.S. Chemical & Plastics Products Featured on Discovery’s ‘Carspotting’ Series

Matrix Automotive Finishes and U.S. Chemical & Plastics (USC) – now part of the Sherwin-Williams lineup – are featured in Discovery’s new “Carspotting” series.

Both brands are known for bringing “unrestorable” vehicles back to life, according to Sherwin-Williams, which added Matrix and USC to its portfolio as part of its June acquisition of Valspar.

Being included in the new show gives viewers an opportunity “to see how Matrix and USC repair and refinish products perform in some of the toughest tests yet,” Sherwin-Williams said.

The series, which premiered July 31, features entrepreneurial brothers Carlos and Pedro. The brothers, along with their best friend Niko, seek out the most broken-down and forgotten vehicles in the Pacific Northwest and restore them to their former glory. The trio searches forests, farmland and foothills for abandoned classics and, when they find one, bring it to their shop to begin the transformation.

“When a car reaches the final stages of repair, Matrix and USC are go-to brands,” said Rob Mowson, vice president of marketing for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “Viewers will enjoy seeing Carlos and Pedro pull a junker from a swamp or off a side of a mountain and turn it into a showpiece. That’s a strong testament to the exceptional capabilities and performance of both product lines in this setting.

“Viewers don’t have to take my word for it, they can tune in to ‘Carspotting’ to see what the product lines can do. It’s going to be a fun season.”

Matrix and USC products are used in some of the restored vehicles that are transformed in the team’s refinish shop.

Known for its high performance, superior color match, fast dry times and lower pricing, Matrix helps keep the young business in the black while USC provides the shop a competitive lineup of body fillers, putty, abrasives, fiberglass repair and vehicle refinishing products, according to Sherwin-Williams.