Matrix Electronic Measuring, Inc. Appoints Travis Young as President

Matrix Electronic Measuring, Inc., inventors of the Matrix Wand 3D Measuring System, has announced the promotion of Travis Young to president. Previously, Young served as the company’s vice president of business development.

“Travis has a proven track record of leadership and business success throughout his career,” said Jan Srack, co-founder of Matrix Electronic Measuring, Inc. “During his tenure as vice president, he injected a new and exciting energy into the company – and it has delivered great results for our customers and employees.”

Prior to Matrix, Young was based in the United Kingdom and served as vice president of global business development for an industrial equipment manufacturer.

“The Matrix Wand is truly a master tool for 3D measuring, blueprinting and collision repair,” said Young. “Because the collision repair industry is rapidly changing, I believe the industry needs Matrix’s technology in order to maximize efficiency and reduce liability. It is exciting to be part of a company with such a bright future.”