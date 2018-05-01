Body Shop Business
Mercedes-Benz Chooses AkzoNobel as Recommended Supplier for Automotive Refinishes in China

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

AkzoNobel announced that it has become the recommended supplier of automotive refinishes for Mercedes-Benz China, the country’s leading luxury auto brand.

The agreement, which follows extensive analysis and tests on AkzoNobel’s products and business processes, means the company has become a certified supplier of vehicle refinishes to more than 50 automotive companies in China over the last 20 years.

“Becoming the recommended supplier of automotive refinishes for Mercedes-Benz China shows great recognition for our products, color expertise, digital tools and services,” said Keith Malik, key account director for AkzoNobel’s Vehicle Refinish and Automotive business. “China’s automotive aftermarket is flourishing, and both auto repair shops and car owners are expecting faster and better services at more competitive prices. Partnering with Mercedes-Benz will enable us to set higher standards for aftermarket automotive services and provide the best service experience.”

It’s not the first time AkzoNobel has supplied products and services to Mercedes-Benz. In 2014, the company entered into a framework agreement with Daimler AG for automotive refinishes. This involved becoming one of the certified suppliers of its global dealers and body shops, which also covered the passenger and commercial vehicles of Mercedes-Benz as well as its Smart brand.

In addition to supplying its Sikkens brand, AkzoNobel provides the automaker with a wide range of digital solutions, including the handheld Automatchic Vision spectrophotometer. The precise color-matching device helps auto repair shops to increase operational performance and significantly reduce wait times for car owners, according to AkzoNobel.

The agreement also includes the supply of an intelligent system that is designed to help to increase the efficiency and quality of repair shop management, the company noted.

AkzoNobel employs approximately 6,000 people in China.

