Motor Guard Introduces Plastic Repair System Kit

Motor Guard announced it has re-introduced the Magna-Stitcher Plastic Repair System (Model MS-2500), a complete unit with all the power and accessories needed for structural repair of plastic parts. The MS-2500 features a powerful work light in the gun to illuminate out-of-the-way areas and comes with an assortment of Magna-Stakes as well as Motor Guard’s Ironing Tip for smoothing rough areas.

The Magna-Stitcher system works by welding a rigid stainless steel stake into the surface of the plastic, resulting in a permanent repair of the crack. The system can be used to repair bumpers, fascias, spoilers, headlamp and radiator brackets, interior and underbody components, wheel wells, panel mounting tabs and any thermoplastic part. Once the back of the broken part is stitched, the cosmetic repair and refinishing can be completed on the outside of the part. Features include:

Three power levels for rapid and precise staking on a range of materials

High-intensity work light in the grip to illuminate out-of-the-way areas

Comes complete with an assortment of Magna-Stakes; 100/each of S, M, V and W shapes

Now includes Ironing Tip for smoothing rough areas

Low power draw permits mobile use with a standard laptop car inverter (100W)

For more information, call (800) 227-2822 or visit www.motorguard.com.