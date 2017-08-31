Nagy’s Collision Turns Deer Hits into Annual Charity Fundraiser

Orrville, Ohio-based Nagy’s Collision Centers is kicking off its annual Deer Hit Contest to benefit local charities.

For every deer-hit car repair that Nagy’s performs at any of its 10 locations from Sept. 1 through Dec. 30, the company will donate $10 to a local charity. Participants also receive a free T-shirt.

“A collision with a deer can be a very stressful experience for a driver,” said Nagy’s President Ron Nagy. “We saw this as an opportunity to provide our customers with the outstanding repair service they deserve while giving back to our local communities.”

Nagy’s has held the annual Deer Hit Contest since 2010, introducing the charitable giving element in 2015. Over the past three years, Nagy’s has donated more than $5,000 to various local charities through the campaign.

According to research, there are approximately 1.5 million deer-related car accidents each year. The majority of these accidents occur between October and December, but they can happen year-round.

Nagy’s Collision Centers is a Gold Class collision repair center. Technicians are trained in the proper repair techniques and procedures that contribute to the complete and safe repair of all vehicles, according to the company.

“We appreciate all of our customers,” Vice President Dan Nagy said. “This is a great way for us to show our appreciation and give back to the communities in which our customers live.”