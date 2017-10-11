NRAM Collision Center Collects Donations for Puerto Rico

NRAM Collision Center in Ridgeland, S.C., is collecting donations to support disaster relief for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The collision center, owned by Peacock Automotive, brought in a 53-foot trailer to collect donations from community members. The donation drive continues until Oct. 12.

Wish-list items for the donation drive include nonperishable foods, general medical supplies, flashlights, batteries, bug repellent, garbage bags, camping cots, canned dog and cat food, gas generators and hygiene items. Cash donations also will be accepted.

“One of our technicians at the Collision Center, Pedro Coriano, has three family members who lost their homes in Puerto Rico,” explained Joanie Iaco, NRAM Collision Center manager. “At Peacock Automotive, we support all of our team members and their families, and we hope the community will rally to support this cause as well.”

The donation collection is being organized by Coriano’s church, El Santuario De Savannah. The container is one of eight placed around Savannah and Hilton Head. Once filled, the trailer will be shipped to Puerto Rico through the Port of Savannah.

The former New River Auto Mall, established in 2002, is doing business as “Peacock Auto Mall.” As part of the Peacock Auto Mall, the NRAM Collision Center will be rebranding to Peacock Collision Center later this month. For more information on the donation drive, and for a full list of shipping-container locations, visit the church’s Facebook page.