Polyvance Releases New Tools to Push Dents Out of Plastic Bumpers

Polyvance has announced the release of its new 6148 Bumper Rollers kit.

Most body shops throw dented plastic bumpers away, unaware that they can be repaired. The 6148 Bumper Rollers kit makes it easier for technicians to push dents out and restore the sharp body lines common in today’s complex plastic bumper covers.

The Bumper Rollers kit consists of three heavy-duty rollers: one wide and flat, one ball-shaped for rounded corners, and one with a sharp edge for restoring body lines.

To remove the dent, the technician would first heat the bumper with a heat gun to soften the plastic. Once the entire area is too hot to touch, the dent is pushed out with the Bumper Rollers. The different rollers allow the technician to reestablish body lines of various shapes and shrink the distortions around the edges of the original dent where the plastic was stretched. The blunt end of the handle may also be used to push the dents as needed. In the end, the technician will often be able to work the dent out without the need for filler.

The Bumper Rollers can also be used to remove dents from sheet metal and press down adhesive sound-deadening pads on floor panels. The Bumper Rollers kit was recognized for its innovation at SEMA, where it received a Global Media Award.

The 6148 Bumper Rollers kit is now available from paint & body jobber stores. For more information about the Bumper Rollers kit and a video showing its many uses, visit www.polyvance.com.