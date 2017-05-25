Service King Ahead of Schedule to Meeting Goal of Hiring 500 Military Veterans

Service King Collision Repair Centers has hired more than 250 military veterans through its Mission 2 Hire initiative.

Launched in May 2015, the campaign actively recruits and hires U.S. Armed Forces veterans, military spouses and active-duty personnel.

Service King is more than six months ahead of schedule to meeting its goal of 500 hires in five years, and now is beyond the halfway mark of completing its mission.

“Mission 2 Hire continues to be a remarkably rewarding experience for the entire Service King family,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “Armed Forces veterans and military families have sacrificed so much to safeguard our freedoms and liberties. It’s our mission to combat the staggering unemployment rate facing veterans as they return home from combat. We’re committed to prioritizing that effort through Service King’s Mission 2 Hire.”

The initiative kicked off at a time when more than 500,000 U.S. Armed Forces veterans were facing unemployment, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Armed Forces veterans, military spouses and active-duty personnel interested in career opportunities at Service King should visit Mission2Hire.careers to learn more about available positions across the organization. The custom-built website provides detailed information on available positions at Service King and matches those positions with skill sets common to various military roles.

Service King has actively promoted Mission 2 Hire through several high-profile advertising platforms, including Super Bowl 50 in 2016 with an award-winning 30-second radio spot narrated by nine-year U.S. Army Veteran Jeremiah Kuehl – a service advisor at Service King’s Pasadena, Calif., repair center. The spot took top honors in Westwood One’s annual Super Bowl Sound Awards for creative excellence as voted upon by listeners nationwide.

Additionally, the organization recently released an online spot featuring Kuehl, who describes his experience of joining Service King through Mission 2 Hire. The 30-second video is being featured on YouTube as pre-roll sponsored content, and cable on-demand programming.

Service King said it will dedicate more than 100 digital billboards across the country to spreading the message of Mission 2 Hire and career opportunities available at Service King for unemployed veterans and family members.