Service King Teammates Present Restored Pickup to U.S. Marine Veteran

Service King Collision Repair Centers, through the volunteer efforts of its Southern California teammates, recently presented a fully restored 2016 Chevy Colorado pickup to Michael Spencer, a deserving U.S. military veteran.

The presentation took place at Service King’s Southern California Charity Golf Tournament on Dec. 8 as part of the organization’s ongoing Service King Cares initiative and the company’s longtime participation in the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Spencer served in the U.S. Army from 1981-1982 and U.S. Marines Corps from 1984-1988 before receiving an honorable discharge as the result of an injury. After hearing his story, collision repair technicians from Service King’s Santee (Calif.) location volunteered time and weekends to restore the truck to like-new condition in time for Friday’s giveaway.

“The freedom of reliable personal transportation is unfortunately a privilege that too many people overlook,” said Alan Saviano, Service King vice president for the Western U.S. and former Navy SEAL. “The Service King family and our Los Angeles teammates are deeply honored to present Mr. Spencer with a new pickup truck. We are truly grateful for his service to our country. It’s our hope this gift helps him and his family for many years to come.”

Soldiers’ Angels, an organization dedicated to providing aid and comfort to members of the U.S. military, nominated Spencer for the vehicle giveaway. Previously, Spencer relied on public transportation or family and friends to make appointments with physical therapists, pain management doctors, neurologists and more. He was often late or missed visits altogether.

The NABC Recycled Rides program brings together insurance companies, collision repairers and local businesses to donate vehicles to families in need. Service King has taken part in recent giveaways in Chicago, Philadelphia, Orlando and Arizona. The company is set to give away two more vehicles before Christmas.