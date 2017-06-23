Snap-on Introduces Full-Function Scan Tool

The Snap-on ETHOS Edge is a full-function scan tool that provides coverage for nearly 50 domestic, Asian and European vehicle makes dating back to 1983.

The scan tool offers OEM-specific coverage for more than 100 vehicle systems, including TPMS, hybrid power, collision avoidance and steering-angle sensor.

“With more than half of all repairs requiring a scan tool to complete the job, no technician should have to wait to borrow a shared shop tool,” said Helen Taylor, senior marketing manager for Snap-on Diagnostics. “With the introduction of ETHOS Edge, we are offering a new full-function diagnostic tool at a price that makes it possible for every technician to put the power of Snap-on diagnostics in their hands.”

Time-saving features include Auto Vehicle ID to read the VIN so technicians don’t have to, and One-Touch Code Scan and Clear, which reads all available vehicle systems to help technicians get moving when they aren’t sure which system is the root cause. Special functions such as brake bleeding, steering-angle reset, battery relearn and service-light reset expedite maintenance tasks.

The Steady-Charge battery system in the ETHOS Edge charges the lithium-ion battery from the vehicle, eliminating changing or charging batteries. It boots-up in five seconds and can be operated with touchscreen functionality or the four-way keypad. Software can be upgraded online at any time with ShopStream Connect.

To learn more about the new ETHOS Edge, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com/ETHOSedge.