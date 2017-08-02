The CRC Line Now Exclusive Importer of Car System Fillers and Putties

The Car System brand from Vosschemie GmbH in Germany, Europe’s largest manufacturer of 2K polyester fillers and specializes in “start-to-finish” putties that can serve as both filler and putty in one application, is again available in its complete offering for both the U.S. and Canada.

The CRC Line, which produces the Mass King line along with a full line of masking products, is now the exclusive importer of the Car System brand of products. This technology is especially valuable as shops look to improve their cycle time through product and labor reduction.

With the reintroduction, there are several new improved products including products for aluminum and carbon fiber repair. Car System’s Speedmixer electronic putty mixing dispenser and Dualmatic manual offering are more efficient and easier to use than other offerings on the market.

As The CRC Line celebrates its 60th year in business, it also celebrates the addition of one of the world leaders in repair materials.

“The ability to share ideas with European technology and U.S. shops’ ingenuity presents an exciting opportunity,” said CRC Line President Bill McGuirk.

For more information, visit www.carsystem-usa.com.