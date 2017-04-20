Women’s Industry Network Selects Three New Members for Board of Directors

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that it has selected three new members to serve on the organization’s Board of Directors.

Joining the board to serve the organization for the upcoming term are:

Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel Coatings

Kathy Mello, TGIF Body Shop

Louisa Martone, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

WIN’s mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The WIN Board of Directors exists to guide the organization in furthering these initiatives.

The all-volunteer group represents various collision industry segments including, but not limited to, repair facilities, suppliers, consultants, information providers and insurance companies. Board members can serve up to three two-year terms.

“Quite a few strong women applied for a WIN board seat, so it was quite difficult this year to make the decision,” said Petra Schroeder, WIN’s chair. “Fortunately, WIN’s policies and the proven structure for the selection process helped guide the nomination committee through the process. I am happy to welcome Kathy, Kathy and Louisa to the WIN Board of Directors. We look forward to their support in advancing our strategic goals.”

The board members returning for the 2017-2018 term are:

Jenny Anderson, Enterprise Holdings

Shellie Andrews, CSN-Dana’s Collision Center

Cheryl Boswell, DCR Systems

Jaclyn Byers, State Farm Insurance

Yen Hoang, UYL Color Supply

April Lausch, Faulkner Collision Center

Denise Kingstrom, BASF

Debbie Menz, Axalta Coatings Systems

Melissa Miller, CARSTAR Franchise Systems

Nina Pedraza-Zinna, ClaimForce

Marie Peevy, Automotive Training Coordinators

Jessica Rob, AkzoNobel Coatings

Beverly Rook-Twibell, Safelite Solutions

Petra Schroeder, Collisionista

Michelle Sullivan, FinishMaster

New board members will be introduced and officially welcomed during the annual WIN Educational Conference scheduled for May 8-10 in Denver.

To learn more about WIN, join online or register for the WIN Educational Conference, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.