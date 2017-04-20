Women’s Industry Network Selects Three New Members for Board of Directors
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that it has selected three new members to serve on the organization’s Board of Directors.
Joining the board to serve the organization for the upcoming term are:
- Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel Coatings
- Kathy Mello, TGIF Body Shop
- Louisa Martone, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
WIN’s mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The WIN Board of Directors exists to guide the organization in furthering these initiatives.
The all-volunteer group represents various collision industry segments including, but not limited to, repair facilities, suppliers, consultants, information providers and insurance companies. Board members can serve up to three two-year terms.
“Quite a few strong women applied for a WIN board seat, so it was quite difficult this year to make the decision,” said Petra Schroeder, WIN’s chair. “Fortunately, WIN’s policies and the proven structure for the selection process helped guide the nomination committee through the process. I am happy to welcome Kathy, Kathy and Louisa to the WIN Board of Directors. We look forward to their support in advancing our strategic goals.”
The board members returning for the 2017-2018 term are:
- Jenny Anderson, Enterprise Holdings
- Shellie Andrews, CSN-Dana’s Collision Center
- Cheryl Boswell, DCR Systems
- Jaclyn Byers, State Farm Insurance
- Yen Hoang, UYL Color Supply
- April Lausch, Faulkner Collision Center
- Denise Kingstrom, BASF
- Debbie Menz, Axalta Coatings Systems
- Melissa Miller, CARSTAR Franchise Systems
- Nina Pedraza-Zinna, ClaimForce
- Marie Peevy, Automotive Training Coordinators
- Jessica Rob, AkzoNobel Coatings
- Beverly Rook-Twibell, Safelite Solutions
- Petra Schroeder, Collisionista
- Michelle Sullivan, FinishMaster
New board members will be introduced and officially welcomed during the annual WIN Educational Conference scheduled for May 8-10 in Denver.
To learn more about WIN, join online or register for the WIN Educational Conference, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.