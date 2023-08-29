 1Collision Adds Arizona-Based Estrella Collision to Network

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

1Collision Adds Arizona-Based Estrella Collision to Network

Based in Avondale, Ariz., the family-owned and operated collision repair and paint facility prides itself on providing excellent service to customers and operating with integrity.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

1Collision announced that Estrella Collision has joined its nationwide network. Based in Avondale, Ariz., the family-owned and operated collision repair and paint facility prides itself on providing excellent service to customers and operating with integrity.

Related Articles

“Honesty is our best policy,” said Jason Smith, owner of Estrella Collision. “With honesty and transparency being our number-one goal, everything else falls into place.”

Added 1Collision Director of New Business Development John Hollingsworth, “We’re excited that Jason and his team came on board with 1Collision. They are a staple shop in the Avondale market and part of the start of our growth in Arizona. We look forward to growing our partnership and helping them reach their goals.”

Smith started in the industry as a paint technician in 2014 and noticed that some shops weren’t treating employees well.

“I set out to do it better and treat employees as equals,” said Smith. “That’s what I believe truly sets us apart from other shops.” 

When employees feel valued, Smith said they care about the product they put out.

“We are not a shop that passes blame,” he said. “We all own it together, which attributes to the honest atmosphere we have. We are like a family.”

Smith decided to become part of 1Collision after hearing industry people he respects and trusts speak highly of the network.

“I like the idea of meeting new people with different ideas on the future direction of the industry,” he said. “With the group discounts available and the reasonable fees, I felt the risk vs. reward was there.”

Smith said he is looking forward to learning more about the services offered by 1Collision.

For more information on 1Collision, visit 1Collision.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

ABRA Auto Body Voted Top Workplace in Minnesota

Abra Auto Body was included in the StarTribune’s 2023 National Standard Setters for top workplaces in the state of Minnesota.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The StarTribune recently announced its 2023 National Standard Setters for top workplaces in the state of Minnesota, and Abra Auto Body was included in the list.

Minnesota employees were surveyed using Energage, an employment engagement platform, and results were published at the end of summer. The honored locations include Abra Cloquet, Abra Duluth, Abra Elk River, Abra Princeton and Abra St. Cloud/Waite Park, where Danyell Wendland serves as operations director.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
1Collision Adds Texas MSO to Network

1Collision has announced the addition of On the Road Garage, a two-location MSO in Texas, to its network.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its Florida footprint with the acquisition of Ideal Auto Collision.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Schaefer Autobody Centers Recognized for Top Health Plan

Schaefer Autobody Centers has been recognized for providing their employees one of “America’s Top 50 Health Plans.”

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR MO-KAN Holds 30th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

After raising $10,000 at last year’s tournament, the CARSTAR MO-KAN Group was eager to host this exciting event for another year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Aug. 21.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: What Are The Consolidators Up To With Laura Gay

Micki Woods interviews Laura Gay of Consolidation Coach on the current state of auto body shop consolidation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers