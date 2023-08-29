1Collision Adds Arizona-Based Estrella Collision to Network

1Collision announced that Estrella Collision has joined its nationwide network. Based in Avondale, Ariz., the family-owned and operated collision repair and paint facility prides itself on providing excellent service to customers and operating with integrity.

“Honesty is our best policy,” said Jason Smith, owner of Estrella Collision. “With honesty and transparency being our number-one goal, everything else falls into place.”

Added 1Collision Director of New Business Development John Hollingsworth, “We’re excited that Jason and his team came on board with 1Collision. They are a staple shop in the Avondale market and part of the start of our growth in Arizona. We look forward to growing our partnership and helping them reach their goals.”

Smith started in the industry as a paint technician in 2014 and noticed that some shops weren’t treating employees well.

“I set out to do it better and treat employees as equals,” said Smith. “That’s what I believe truly sets us apart from other shops.”

When employees feel valued, Smith said they care about the product they put out.

“We are not a shop that passes blame,” he said. “We all own it together, which attributes to the honest atmosphere we have. We are like a family.”

Smith decided to become part of 1Collision after hearing industry people he respects and trusts speak highly of the network.

“I like the idea of meeting new people with different ideas on the future direction of the industry,” he said. “With the group discounts available and the reasonable fees, I felt the risk vs. reward was there.”

Smith said he is looking forward to learning more about the services offered by 1Collision.

For more information on 1Collision, visit 1Collision.com.