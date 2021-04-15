1Collision Adds Joel Adcock as Director of Business Development

1Collision has announced the addition of Joel Adcock as director of business development. Adcock will be responsible for the continued growth, development and expansion of 1Collision locations throughout the U.S.

Adcock joins the 1Collision team after the past four years at Auto Web Tuners, and has previous experience in the industry at the shop level and on the insurance side, as well as with Performance Gateway.

“I am excited to join the 1Collision team as it represents an opportunity to help successful independent single and MSO collision repair location owners in their continued growth and success with the diverse portfolio of services and support provided by 1Collision,” said Adcock.

Added 1Collision President and COO Jim Keller, “Having conducted a national search for the right individual to lead the business development charge, we are delighted Joel has joined our team. Joel has demonstrated over his years in the industry that he delivers great value to collision repair business owners.”