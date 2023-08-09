 1Collision Adds Texas MSO to Network

1Collision has announced the addition of On the Road Garage, a two-location MSO in Texas, to its network.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

1Collision has announced the addition of On the Road Garage, a two-location MSO in Texas, to its network. The Irving facility opened in 2020 and, two years later, an additional location was established in Dallas. The company has 40 full-time employees.

“We are pleased to be adding our first licensees in the Dallas, Texas area,” said John Hollingsworth, director of new location development for 1Collision. “Roy Villarreal and his team strive for greatness, and they know there are always things that can be improved upon. We look forward to supporting them in their mission to grow.”

Established by CEO Michelle Corson, On the Road Garage is part of On the Road Companies, a family of businesses established in 2011 with the mission to build prosperity for America’s workers. The businesses include Champion Impact Capital, On the Road Sustainability Funds, On the Road Lending and On the Road Motors, a Texas motor vehicle dealer that sources for clients at auction.

On the Road Garage focuses on mechanical and electronic repair of ADAS, other smart-car technology that requires diagnostics, and blueprinting.

Roy Villarreal, vice president of operations, said the company provides highly experienced and skilled collision technicians, customer service representatives and painters. The company takes pride in offering fast and competitively priced service and exceptional customer support.

“What sets our collision repair facilities apart from others in the industry is our apprentice programs,” said Villarreal, who holds an I-CAR Platinum designation.

On the Road Garage has five apprenticeship programs registered with the Department of Labor. These include estimatics, collision repair technician, refinisher, office manager/admin and automotive technician specialist (ADAS).

“We have created a culture of training and learning,” Villarreal said. “We do not hire anyone who is not willing to train someone or that’s not interested in continuing education.”

The company decided to join 1Collision after learning about the support the network provides to its locations. “We recognized the industry expertise and insight 1Collision can offer,” said Villarreal. “1Collision has many levels of support that we believe will help us improve our business model and support our growth plan.”

The team at On the Road Garage hopes to expand its network of locations and share ideas with industry professionals.

“We are excited to be part of 1Collision and look forward to working with the team,” said Villarreal.

For more information on 1Collision, visit 1Collision.com.

