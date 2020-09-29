1Collision Announces Expansion into Arizona

1Collision announced it has added Cutting Edge Collision in Tucson, Ariz., as its first collision center in Arizona. Cutting Edge is owned and operated by Gary Hagen Jr.

“We are excited to become affiliated as the first 1Collision location in Arizona, and look forward to 1Collision helping our business grow in a number of areas from marketing to performance coaching,” said Gary Hagen Jr.

Added 1Collision President Jim Keller, “Gary has great knowledge and experience and is recognized for his commitment to safe, proper and high-quality collision services. We are delighted to welcome Gary into our family of collision repair centers.”

1Collision recently merged with CSN Collision Centers, a Toronto,Canada-based network of 200 premier independent collision repair centers. The merger created a North American presence totaling 240 locations. For more information, visit 1collision.com.