Connect with us

Consolidators

1Collision Announces Expansion into Arizona

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision announced it has added Cutting Edge Collision in Tucson, Ariz., as its first collision center in Arizona. Cutting Edge is owned and operated by Gary Hagen Jr.

“We are excited to become affiliated as the first 1Collision location in Arizona, and look forward to 1Collision helping our business grow in a number of areas from marketing to performance coaching,” said Gary Hagen Jr.

Added 1Collision President Jim Keller, “Gary has great knowledge and experience and is recognized for his commitment to safe, proper and high-quality collision services. We are delighted to welcome Gary into our family of collision repair centers.”

1Collision recently merged with CSN Collision Centers, a Toronto,Canada-based network of 200 premier independent collision repair centers. The merger created a North American presence totaling 240 locations. For more information, visit 1collision.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: CARSTAR Roe Body Shop Opens in Kansas City

Consolidators: Fix Network World to Bring ProColor Collision to U.S.

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Advertisement

on

1Collision Announces Expansion into Arizona

on

CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center Opens New Chester Location in Virginia

on

CARSTAR Wins Best Auto Body Shop in Wichita

on

Classic Collision Expands Presence in Florida
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Coping with COVID-19

Training and Education: Training: Focus on Things You’re Not Good At

News: Mitchell Collaborates with UpdatePromise to Enhance AutocheX Digital Services

Consolidators: 1Collision Announces Expansion into Arizona

Events: Win GFS Equipment, Autographed Merchandise at Virtual Car Show
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Polyvance

Polyvance
Contact: Kurt LammonPhone: 800-633-3047Phone: 256-638-4103Fax: 256-638-8490
1128 Kirk Rd, Rainsville Alabama 35986
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect