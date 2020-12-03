1Collision Expands into South Dakota, Forms 2021 Advisory Board

1Collision has announced that it opened its first location in the state of South Dakota, Auto Body Clinic in Huron.
“What sold me on becoming a 1Collision location is the fact that more customers will be able to choose our shop for collision repairs based on the insurance company relationships, marketing support and industry relationships that 1Collision has developed,” said Jeremy Blom, owner of Auto Body Clinic.
1Collision also has selected four collision repair location owners to form its 2021 National Advisory Board:
- Roy Schnepper of Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Mich.
- Dan Sjolseth, Superior Service Center, Eagan, Minn.
- Christy Jones of 1Collision Des Moines, Iowa
- Steven Kotik of International Auto Body in San Mateo and San Bruno, Calif.
The 1Collision Advisory Board will work directly with the 1Collision executive team as advisors to provide the necessary input for future programs related to marketing, insurer, OE and vendor relations, as well as the many various program offerings designed to provide the operational support needed to compete in today’s collision repair marketplace.
Schnepper has served the industry as board chairman of the Automotive Service Association, trustee of the Automotive Management Institute, board member of CEICA and I-CAR and committee member of the CIC Industry Relations Committee.
“1Collision has opened the door to programs that an independent shop owner would not have had an opportunity to look at,” said Schnepper. “1Collision provides a bright Industry outlook.”
Jones believes in the power of involvement. Along with local community organizations, she is a past secretary of the Iowa Collision Repair Association, past I-CAR committee co-chair for Des Moines, and a current member of NABC, WIN and SCRS (platinum member) and member of the Des Moines Area Community College Advisory Council.
“1Collision has provided our three shops much needed support and services to grow and expand our business, and I’m excited to serve on the board,” said Jones.
Sjolseth has been a collision repair shop owner since 1981. He is the board chair for the Alliance of MN for MN-CARS, a past president of the Alliance of MN, national board of directors for AASP, and advisory board member at Dunwoody College of Technology and Dakota County Technical College for both mechanical and collision, as well as the Dakota County regional chamber board of directors.
Kotik permanently joined the family business in 2010. In 2018, International Auto Body and Paint expanded the operation to include one mechanical facility in San Bruno and a flagship auto body shop in San Mateo. Kotik served on the San Bruno Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and is an active member of the California Auto Body Association.
“We are fortunate to have these four successful shop owners join our leadership team, to assist us in making important decisions supporting 1Collision locations in navigating through the many areas of competency a collision repairer requires to repair cars safely and properly, be profitable, and with less stress,” said Jim Keller, president and COO of 1Collision.