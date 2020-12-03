1Collision Expands into South Dakota, Forms 2021 Advisory Board

1Collision has announced that it opened its first location in the state of South Dakota, Auto Body Clinic in Huron.

“What sold me on becoming a 1Collision location is the fact that more customers will be able to choose our shop for collision repairs based on the insurance company relationships, marketing support and industry relationships that 1Collision has developed,” said Jeremy Blom, owner of Auto Body Clinic.

1Collision also has selected four collision repair location owners to form its 2021 National Advisory Board:

Roy Schnepper of Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Mich.

Dan Sjolseth, Superior Service Center, Eagan, Minn.

Christy Jones of 1Collision Des Moines, Iowa

Steven Kotik of International Auto Body in San Mateo and San Bruno, Calif.

The 1Collision Advisory Board will work directly with the 1Collision executive team as advisors to provide the necessary input for future programs related to marketing, insurer, OE and vendor relations, as well as the many various program offerings designed to provide the operational support needed to compete in today’s collision repair marketplace.

Schnepper has served the industry as board chairman of the Automotive Service Association, trustee of the Automotive Management Institute, board member of CEICA and I-CAR and committee member of the CIC Industry Relations Committee.

“1Collision has opened the door to programs that an independent shop owner would not have had an opportunity to look at,” said Schnepper. “1Collision provides a bright Industry outlook.”