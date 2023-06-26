 1Collision Tours I-CAR Technical Center in Chicago

1Collision and I-CAR recently partnered for an education-focused event at I-CAR's Chicago Technical Center to bring focus to ADAS-equipped vehicles and electric vehicles.

1Collision and I-CAR recently partnered for an education-focused event at I-CAR’s Chicago Technical Center to bring focus to the latest technology impacting collision repair shops today, ADAS-equipped vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs).

As a network of collision repair facilities focused on high levels of customer service and operational excellence, 1Collision collaborated with I-CAR so their facility owners and partners could see firsthand how a location should prepare or improve upon ADAS- and EV-related services inside I-CAR’s ADAS and EV labs.

A full day complete with multiple facility tours, an in-depth technical information presentation from Bud Center, director of Technical Products & Curriculum Development, and presentations from Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions (an I-CAR Sustaining Partner), Frank Terlep, vice president of ADAS Solutions at Opus IVS and Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

“The ‘Day at I-CAR’ event, as part of our 2023 1Collision Chicago Summit, was a dynamic and valuable experience for all in attendance,” said Jim Keller, president and COO of 1Collision. “Location owners and strategic partners witnessed the latest in collision repair technologies and education that will be driving collision repair both today and in the future. Special thanks to Bud Center, Lisa Ferguson and the entire I-CAR and Chicago Technical Center leadership and staff for a very dynamic and memorable experience.”    

Added I-CAR Associate Vice President of Collision Repair Terry Ticel, “We’re proud to aid 1Collision in their collective objective. The Appleton and Chicago Technical Centers are investments in our industry’s technical infrastructure. With advanced technology impacting all corners of the industry, I-CAR’s role is to support every collision repair professional so that they’re armed with the resources, knowledge and skills to survive and thrive the Technical Tsunami.”

Nearly one year after it opened, the Chicago Technical Center is home to a welding lab, flex lab for research and partner use, ADAS lab and EV lab, both of which host I-CAR’s award-winning, multi-day ADAS and EV Hands-On Skills Development courses.

For more information on I-CAR, click here. For more information on 1Collision, visit 1Collision.com.

