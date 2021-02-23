Connect with us

News

3M Announces Strategic Investment in asTech

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

3M Company announced it has made a strategic investment in Repairify, Inc. (asTech), a provider of remote diagnostic solutions, calibration services and key programming solutions to the automotive aftermarket industry.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The strategic investment from 3M will help Repairify further expand and accelerate its proprietary tools, technology and service offerings across the Americas and Europe. Terms and conditions of the investment were kept confidential and future collaboration will be announced at a later date.

“The 3M Ventures strategic investment in Repairify enables us to accelerate our solutions and offerings across the entire automotive ecosystem,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify, Inc.

Added 3M Ventures Director Ben Wright, “We seek to make strategic investments that will advance our innovation and growth. We are moving rapidly to an even more digital-first world, and we see those shifts in the automotive aftermarket. This investment signifies our continued commitment to advance the digitization of 3M as well as of the customers we serve.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Electric Vehicle Share in U.S. Reaches Record Levels in 2020

Associations: WIN Announces Dates, Times for Annual 2021 Conference

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Legislation: Legislative Report

Advertisement

on

3M Announces Strategic Investment in asTech

on

Atlas Copco Compressors Renews Partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing

on

Classic Collision Acquires Orlando's Supercenter

on

FBS Distribution Partners with Cumberland Products
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: 3M Announces Strategic Investment in asTech

Management: A Strategic Battle Plan for Your Body Shop

News: Atlas Copco Compressors Renews Partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing

Podcasts: PODCAST: Reviews & Website Icons

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Orlando’s Supercenter
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Auto Damage Experts, Inc.

Auto Damage Experts, Inc.
Contact: Barrett Smith
PO Box 460, Dover FL 33527
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Being ADAS Ready: Creating a Strategic-Based Repair System in Your Shop
Connect