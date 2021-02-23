3M Announces Strategic Investment in asTech

3M Company announced it has made a strategic investment in Repairify, Inc. (asTech), a provider of remote diagnostic solutions, calibration services and key programming solutions to the automotive aftermarket industry.

The strategic investment from 3M will help Repairify further expand and accelerate its proprietary tools, technology and service offerings across the Americas and Europe. Terms and conditions of the investment were kept confidential and future collaboration will be announced at a later date.

“The 3M Ventures strategic investment in Repairify enables us to accelerate our solutions and offerings across the entire automotive ecosystem,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify, Inc.

Added 3M Ventures Director Ben Wright, “We seek to make strategic investments that will advance our innovation and growth. We are moving rapidly to an even more digital-first world, and we see those shifts in the automotive aftermarket. This investment signifies our continued commitment to advance the digitization of 3M as well as of the customers we serve.”