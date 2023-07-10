AASP/NJ’s Healthcare Plan a Hit with Members

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is pleased to report much success with its health insurance plan offered exclusively to members of the association who are in good standing.

The plan not only saves collision repair shops thousands of dollars in healthcare costs, it has even led to increased association membership as businesses are joining AASP/NJ just to take advantage of the low rates and other benefits they would not have access to elsewhere.

“This is not your everyday health insurance plan,” said Joe Amato, Jr. of World Insurance Associates, which AASP/NJ worked closely with to develop the plan. “We have saved members thousands of dollars, while increasing their coverage. Future rate stability is something employers want and need. Typical health insurance plans can increase 15 to 20% in a year, which forces people to increase their deductibles and copays. That is not the case with the AASP/NJ plan. It just went through an annual renewal, and the plan’s already low rates have changed only by an average of 3%, with no increased deductibles or copays.”

AASP/NJ members who have made the switch have not only reported savings but the ability to offer healthcare benefits to all their employees.

“Health insurance is always a large cost, but we were able to save money while providing quality coverage to our employees,” said Tony Lake of Exclusive Auto Collision in Ramsey. N.J. “The customer service has been easy to deal with when resolving issues and handling concerns. We have had no problems with coverage or care for anyone on the plan. My agent, Nicole Lewicki, has been very helpful with adding employees and answering questions.”

Added Matt Meehan of MMI Consulting, LLC, “After much research, we chose the AASP/NJ health plan. The World Insurance team made the process of switching insurance easy. In particular, Joe Amato Jr. spent hours answering all of our questions and emails. The service and price have been excellent. I highly recommend the plan.”

The AASP/NJ healthcare plan works so well for so many because individual automotive repair businesses of any size can enroll, whether the shop has one employee or hundreds. Plan highlights include the ability to choose from two national provider networks, multiple plan design options (including low and high deductible plans, different office visit copay options and also health savings accounts), Teledoc service with access to providers 24/7/365, online access to claims information and ID cards and more.

AASP/NJ members interested in learning more about the health care plan can contact Joe Amato, Jr. at World Insurance Associates at [email protected] or (732) 530-6740, ext. 412.

For more information on the program, visit worldinsurance.com/aasp.

For more information on how to join AASP/NJ, contact Executive Director Charles Bryant at (732) 922-8909. To learn more about AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.