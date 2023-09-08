 Abra Bismarck Hosts Summer Community Day

Abra Bismarck Hosts Summer Community Day

Abra Bismarck in North Dakota recently hosted an interactive community day complete with a vendor show, car show, kid-friendly activities and opportunity for charitable engagement.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Abra Bismarck in North Dakota recently hosted an interactive community day complete with a vendor show, car show, kid-friendly activities and opportunity for charitable engagement.

Abra Bismarck is owned by brothers Jeremy and Matt Buller, who also own Abra Mandan and Abra Minot. Growing up, the brothers would fix cars on their family farm and now their industry interest and expertise has led to them becoming notable collision repair experts who place an emphasis on community involvement.

“Our annual Abra Community Day is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Jeremy Buller. “Individuals in our community won’t need collision repair every day of the week, but it’s important to show them that they can trust in Abra and to foster connections and make meaningful memories while doing so.”

This year’s highlighted organization was Haven Hills, a foster care community focused on providing and supporting a stable foster care environment to improve the healing and growth of children in the foster care system.

In addition to learning about Haven Hills’ selfless mission, event attendees were treated to a food truck, a bouncy castle and face painting for children, and an exciting RC airplane show. One vendor offered free Hot Wheels cars to any kid who came to the one-of-a-kind “Red Baron” vehicle. Even the Bismarck Fire Department came out to support the cause.

For more information on Abra visit Abraauto.com.

