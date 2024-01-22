 Abra Celebrates 40 Years in Collision Industry

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Abra Celebrates 40 Years in Collision Industry

In celebration of 40 years in the industry, Abra has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of its "Another Mile, Another Milestone" campaign.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In celebration of 40 years in the industry, Abra has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of its “Another Mile, Another Milestone” campaign. This significant achievement marks not just the passage of time, but the enduring commitment to providing quality collision repair services, ensuring vehicles are restored “Right the First Time, On Time.”

Related Articles

As Abra sets its sights on the next 40-plus years, the new campaign goes beyond the mechanical aspect of vehicles. Abra recognizes that cars are witnesses to life’s defining moments — from the excitement of the first car to the dependability of the last. Abra’s dedication extends beyond repairing dents and scratches; it’s about preserving life’s memories on wheels. Each story and every memory fuels Abra’s passion for excellence.

To kick off the campaign, Abra invites customers to participate in a special giveaway running through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. By visiting AbraOnTime.com, customers have the chance to win one of five Apple Watches. To enter, participants must share a significant milestone from their life, whether achieved or anticipated in 2024, along with their first and last name, email, and address. Entries will be accepted until Wednesday, Jan. 31, 11:59 p.m. EST.

“Forty years in business is an incredible milestone,” said Wayne Kelly, vice president of operations and development for Abra. “Our Abra owners are dedicated to helping their customers quickly and safely return to the road following an accident with its longstanding commitment to repairing a vehicle right the first time and on time. This campaign showcases Abra’s continued commitment to those who have supported us for the past 40 years through giving back to our customers and our communities.”

Each entry will be matched with a $1 contribution from Abra to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Financial matching will max out 5,000 entries or $5,000 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. If the maximum number of entries are not reached, Abra will still fulfill the $5,000 donation. 

The Another Mile, Another Milestone campaign will incorporate radio, print, social media and digital advertising. The advertising campaign and contest elements are available on the Abra social media channels. 

For more information on Abra, visit AbraAuto.com

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Quality Collision Group Acquires Cascade Collision Repair

The acquisition of the Utah-based MSO brings Quality Collision Group’s total number of repair facilities to 62.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Quality Collision Group (QCG), a leading syndicate of OEM-certified collision repair centers, has announced the successful acquisition of Cascade Collision Repair, a prominent Utah-based MSO. The addition of Cascade's nine locations brings the total number of repair facilities under its banner to 62.

This strategic move is built on a shared vision, with a commitment to use OEM parts and procedures on every repair. Cascade's nine locations, strategically spread throughout Utah, including Lehi, Provo, Orem, Spanish Fork, Park City, Eagle Mountain, Ogden, West Haven and St. George, will continue to provide exceptional collision repair services to their communities under their existing brand. A 10th Cascade Collision Repair location in Salt Lake County is readying to open soon.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
B&R Auto Announces Three Acquisitions

Leading auto recycler expands into Arizona, strengthens footprint in Oregon and adds to executive team.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KSI Auto Parts Acquires Carolinas Auto Supply House

KSI Auto Parts of South Plainfield, N.J., acquired Carolinas Auto Supply House located in the Charlotte, N.C., metro area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco West Springfield Hosts Veteran Coat Drive

Maaco West Springfield recently hosted a coat distribution drive to keep military veterans and their families warm during the holidays.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Opens New Location in Virginia

Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Hampton, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crash Depot in Auburndale, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
English Color Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that English Color and Supply has joined the Wesco team.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Appoints Damien Harmon to Board of Directors

Harmon assumes this role effective January 1, 2024, and will also serve as a member of the compensation committee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers