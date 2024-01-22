Abra Celebrates 40 Years in Collision Industry

In celebration of 40 years in the industry, Abra has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of its “Another Mile, Another Milestone” campaign. This significant achievement marks not just the passage of time, but the enduring commitment to providing quality collision repair services, ensuring vehicles are restored “Right the First Time, On Time.”

As Abra sets its sights on the next 40-plus years, the new campaign goes beyond the mechanical aspect of vehicles. Abra recognizes that cars are witnesses to life’s defining moments — from the excitement of the first car to the dependability of the last. Abra’s dedication extends beyond repairing dents and scratches; it’s about preserving life’s memories on wheels. Each story and every memory fuels Abra’s passion for excellence.

To kick off the campaign, Abra invites customers to participate in a special giveaway running through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. By visiting AbraOnTime.com, customers have the chance to win one of five Apple Watches. To enter, participants must share a significant milestone from their life, whether achieved or anticipated in 2024, along with their first and last name, email, and address. Entries will be accepted until Wednesday, Jan. 31, 11:59 p.m. EST.

“Forty years in business is an incredible milestone,” said Wayne Kelly, vice president of operations and development for Abra. “Our Abra owners are dedicated to helping their customers quickly and safely return to the road following an accident with its longstanding commitment to repairing a vehicle right the first time and on time. This campaign showcases Abra’s continued commitment to those who have supported us for the past 40 years through giving back to our customers and our communities.”

Each entry will be matched with a $1 contribution from Abra to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Financial matching will max out 5,000 entries or $5,000 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. If the maximum number of entries are not reached, Abra will still fulfill the $5,000 donation.

The Another Mile, Another Milestone campaign will incorporate radio, print, social media and digital advertising. The advertising campaign and contest elements are available on the Abra social media channels.

For more information on Abra, visit AbraAuto.com.