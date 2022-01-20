News: Former ABRA Executive Donates $500K to CREF
ABRA Mitchell Opens in South Dakota
ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in South Dakota with the opening of ABRA Mitchell in Mitchell, S.D.
This facility has been a part of the Mitchell community for over 25 years. New owners Chet Lockwood, Doug Sharp and Mike Brown are happy to keep the legacy alive, as their experiences are rooted in their family-owned dealership centers.
“I got involved in the industry with our family-owned dealership group, which is Minnesota-grown and really family driven,” said Lockwood. “Since then, we have met other like-minded owners who, just like us, put our valued customers first. We are excited to expand our support to reach South Dakota and look forward to providing the Mitchell community with the highest level of collision repair service.”
ABRA Mitchell is a 7,000-square-foot facility with a modern, comfortable waiting area for a customer. The experienced team at ABRA Mitchell are experts in repairing all makes and models, demonstrated in their I-CAR Gold status.
“Our network of ABRA owners care deeply about the repair quality and customer experience as they are all local owners and operators,” said Mark Wahlin, vice president of Franchise Development and Operations for ABRA. “It is exciting to see our long-time owner’s team up to grow their operations in communities that have a need for expert collision repair capabilities.”
Owners Chet Lockwood, Doug Sharp and Mike Brown are excited to give back to charitable causes close to Mitchell and look forward to extending their services beyond collision repair.