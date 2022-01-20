ABRA Mitchell Opens in South Dakota

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in South Dakota with the opening of ABRA Mitchell in Mitchell, S.D.

This facility has been a part of the Mitchell community for over 25 years. New owners Chet Lockwood, Doug Sharp and Mike Brown are happy to keep the legacy alive, as their experiences are rooted in their family-owned dealership centers. “I got involved in the industry with our family-owned dealership group, which is Minnesota-grown and really family driven,” said Lockwood. “Since then, we have met other like-minded owners who, just like us, put our valued customers first. We are excited to expand our support to reach South Dakota and look forward to providing the Mitchell community with the highest level of collision repair service.”

