ABRA’s Mark Wahlin Announces Retirement

Mark Wahlin, a former ABRA franchisee and most recently ABRA’s vice president of franchise services and operations, has announced his retirement.

Wahlin has been working in the collision repair industry for almost 50 years, where he has grown into an incredible leader and mentor. In December of 1987, he signed to be the first ABRA franchisee. From there, he kickstarted his business with an exceptional level of expertise and maintained that as he grew his operations to three locations. He then sold his locations to ABRA corporate in October of 1998. Recognizing Wahlin’s value, ABRA offered him a position with ABRA’s corporate team where he has spent the last 25 years.

“Having been with this brand for many years, I have seen first-hand the success, challenges and changes the ABRA family has gone through,” said Wahlin. “Joining the ABRA franchise family was one of the best decisions I made. It has led me to many opportunities, and to my most recent position working with ABRA and the collective Driven Brands collision family. I am truly grateful for all of the experiences I have gained.”

Through his tenure with ABRA, Wahlin has enhanced the operational processes within the ABRA network, aided in the overall growth and success of this brand, built amazing relationships with our owners and much more.

“Mark’s commitment to this brand and network of owners is unmatched,” said Chris Dawson, collision and paint president. “He has been an incredible leader throughout his entire career with ABRA, and it’s demonstrated in the results of the business as it persevered through countless challenges, always coming out on top. I admire his determination and perseverance and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Wayne Kelly, most recently the vice president of eastern operations for CARSTAR, will assume Wahlin’s role to serve as the vice president of operations for ABRA. Kelly has a longstanding history with the ABRA franchise family, starting his career in the automotive industry working as a tech in one of Wahlin’s ABRA facilities. From there, he has grown in his career, demonstrated his expertise and will continue to aid in supporting ABRA franchisees.

“I have loved every bit of my time working for the ABRA brand,” said Wahlin. “This franchise family is in a great position to continue to succeed, and now is the perfect time for me to enter retirement. I’m thrilled to pass the torch on to Wayne and watch as he continues to shine and support this family of owners.”

