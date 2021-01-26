adasTHINK Releases White Paper on ADAS

adasThink, a SaaS startup that allows body shops to automatically identify ADAS calibrations, announced it has released a white paper on ADAS in the collision industry.

The white paper builds on adasThink’s previous study by incorporating new data from their beta usage and synthesizes the research and science behind ADAS systems and what it means for a sensor to be aligned from a collision repair perspective.

The white paper is separated into four parts:

How ADAS sensors often need to be calibrated after a collision The science behind a 1-degree of misalignment and how it can cause the failure of long-range radar sensors Trends in ADAS in vehicles being produced and sold adasThink’s solution

To access the white paper, click here. For more information on adasThink, click here.