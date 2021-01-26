Connect with us

News

adasTHINK Releases White Paper on ADAS

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

adasThink, a SaaS startup that allows body shops to automatically identify ADAS calibrations, announced it has released a white paper on ADAS in the collision industry.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The white paper builds on adasThink’s previous study by incorporating new data from their beta usage and synthesizes the research and science behind ADAS systems and what it means for a sensor to be aligned from a collision repair perspective.

The white paper is separated into four parts:

  1. How ADAS sensors often need to be calibrated after a collision
  2. The science behind a 1-degree of misalignment and how it can cause the failure of long-range radar sensors
  3. Trends in ADAS in vehicles being produced and sold
  4. adasThink’s solution

To access the white paper, click here. For more information on adasThink, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Arrow Collision in Florida

Associations: CIECA Announces 2021 Board of Trustees, Award Winners

News: DCR Systems Launches Licensing Model

News: Products of the Week

Advertisement

on

adasTHINK Releases White Paper on ADAS

on

Study Accuses Auto Insurers of Unfairly Profiting During COVID-19

on

Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

on

AkzoNobel Receives Top Employer Recertification in Five Markets
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: adasTHINK Releases White Paper on ADAS

News: Study Accuses Auto Insurers of Unfairly Profiting During COVID-19

Video: VIDEO: Toe Angles and Vehicle Stability

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Sponsored Content: Portable, inflatable shelters let you work smarter in a mobile environment
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Martin Senour Automotive Finishes

Martin Senour Automotive Finishes
Contact: Valerie Riley
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts
Connect