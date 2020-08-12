Connect with us

AkzoNobel Appoints New Leader of Automotive and Specialty Coatings in the Americas

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AkzoNobel has announced the appointment of John Griffin to the position of regional commercial director for Automotive and Specialty Coatings in the Americas, effective Aug. 1, 2020.

John Griffin

Griffin started his career as a materials engineer before moving into the paints and coatings manufacturing industry. He joined AkzoNobel in 2000 and has held various sales, management and executive roles across the company’s global and regional automotive, aerospace, packaging, yacht and film coatings segments.

“John has been an instrumental leader for us for decades, and I am excited to see where he will take our regional automotive and specialty coatings business,” says Patrick Bourguignon, global business director, Automotive and Specialty Coatings, AkzoNobel. “Most recently, John led our company’s aerospace and film coatings segments with great success. I’m confident he will now guide our automotive and specialty coatings teams through the challenges we all face from the unprecedented global pandemic and will achieve outstanding results in his new role.”

Added Griffin, “I look forward to joining the automotive and specialty coatings teams, which have proven time and again how to be market leaders and exceed our customers’ expectations. Even during these trying economic times, I know that we will continue to deliver exceptional results because of our proven expertise, deep experience and dedicated workforce.”

In addition to his new role, Griffin continues to be AkzoNobel’s regional director for North America.

