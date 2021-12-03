 Allstate Donates Cars to Collision Repair Education Foundation
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

KECO Highlights Glue Pull Repair System at SEMA (VIDEO)

KECO's Glue Pull Repair System was named the 2021 Collision Repair & Refinish Product of the Year at the SEMA Show.

ADAS and Alignment, Part 2 (VIDEO)

What do calibrations have to do with alignments?

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

Allstate Donates Cars to Collision Repair Education Foundation

People on the Move

Videos of the Week

News

Allstate Donates Cars to Collision Repair Education Foundation

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Allstate recently donated salvaged vehicles to 17 collision repair educational programs around the country to give students current model vehicles to work on. The donation also helps ensure students are successfully prepared to enter the workforce upon graduation.

Click Here to Read More
By partnering with CREF, Allstate and other insurance companies help the next generation of collision repair professionals receive the hands-on experience necessary to graduate and join the industry as entry-level technicians. Allstate has supported CREF’s efforts since 1991.

“Collision education programs are frequently underfunded, limiting instructors’ ability to purchase vehicles and vehicle parts to use while training students,” said Vanessa Bashour, business process lead consultant with Allstate. “Every student, no matter where they go to school, deserves the opportunity to learn with modern technology.”

Added CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode, “Collision instructors across the country have shared that their number one need is having current model vehicles for their students to practice on, and the donation from Allstate is helping to make that possible for these schools.

“CREF invites businesses to join efforts to support their local programs through donated vehicles, tools, equipment and supplies. We thank Allstate for their continued support in helping the industry’s future professionals.”

The schools that received a vehicle through Allstate’s partnership with CREF include:

  • Collin College (Allen, Texas)
  • Eden Area ROP (Hayward, Calif.)
  • Fort Hayes Career Center (Columbus, Ohio)
  • Hillsborough Community College (Tampa, Fla.)
  • Honolulu Community College (Honolulu, Hawaii)
  • Ivy Tech Community College (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
  • JB Hensler College & Career Academy (Manvel, Texas)
  • Judson High School (Converse, Texas)
  • Kingwood Park High School (Kingwood, Texas)
  • New York Automotive and Diesel Institute (Jamaica, N.Y.)
  • Northwest High School (Clarksville, Tenn.)
  • Rosedale Technical College (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
  • Tarrant County College (Fort Worth, Texas)
  • Texas Southmost College (Brownsville, Texas)
  • Texas State Technical College (Harlingen, Texas)
  • Thomas A. Edison High School (Philadelphia, Pa.)
  • Waite High School (Toledo, Ohio)

Vehicle donations are a part of the Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants. The grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance to provide the tools, equipment and supplies necessary to teach students on modern vehicles.

2020 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grant applicants were chosen based on financial need and their diverse student populations.

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].

