Allstate Donates Cars to Collision Repair Education Foundation

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Allstate recently donated salvaged vehicles to 17 collision repair educational programs around the country to give students current model vehicles to work on. The donation also helps ensure students are successfully prepared to enter the workforce upon graduation.

By partnering with CREF, Allstate and other insurance companies help the next generation of collision repair professionals receive the hands-on experience necessary to graduate and join the industry as entry-level technicians. Allstate has supported CREF’s efforts since 1991.

“Collision education programs are frequently underfunded, limiting instructors’ ability to purchase vehicles and vehicle parts to use while training students,” said Vanessa Bashour, business process lead consultant with Allstate. “Every student, no matter where they go to school, deserves the opportunity to learn with modern technology.”

Added CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode, “Collision instructors across the country have shared that their number one need is having current model vehicles for their students to practice on, and the donation from Allstate is helping to make that possible for these schools.