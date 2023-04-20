Art City Auto Body Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Art City Auto Body in Springville, Utah. The business is owned by Daniel Arce and prides itself on caring about its customers and the community.

“1Collision has a robust and smart team, and I’m excited to work with them,” said Arce. “We love to help people and offer superior service. Our goal is to offer the same service we would offer our mother.”

Established in 1995, Arce purchased the shop two years ago from William Rathigan. To help operate the business, Arce hired his two younger brothers. Ben Arce is an estimator and runs production, and John Arce manages the parts department.

“Daniel is fairly new in the industry; however, in a short period of time, he has made his business flourish like owners that have been in the industry a long time,” said John Hollingsworth, director of new location development for 1Collision. “He is always looking for ways to improve, and that’s why partnering with us made sense. We’re looking forward to supporting him reach his next level.”

After learning about 1Collision, Arce felt the network was a good fit to help grow the business.

“What I like about 1Collision is it still seems small and intimate where you can gain a relationship with some of the people you’re working with and talking to your team,” Arce said.

Arce worked at Art City Auto Body as a teenager, sweeping floors and cleaning and detailing cars. Over time, he learned body work and how to paint. He was employed as an estimator at different shops over the years. Eventually, he was hired as a facility manager where he worked for nearly a decade helping keep track of KPIs, implementing processes and becoming more efficient.

Arce said that Art City Auto Body is the “go-to” body shop in Springville. He attributes this to the business’s long-term support of the community, including participating in events like the annual car show held during Springville’s Art City Days.

Arce said Springville is known as “Art City” due to its strong development of the arts.

Since purchasing the shop, Arce and the team have quadrupled business and currently have 20 employees.

Arce said it’s not uncommon right now to have a vehicle in the shop for a month due to parts shortages. As a result, the business is backlogged. Currently, they are adding another building next door that will triple the size of the shop and help them become more efficient.

“That’s our number-one goal,” said Arce. “We want to create an efficient machine where we can produce and bring cars back to pre-accident condition and do a good job, providing a quality product.”

Arce is looking forward to having 1Collision help with the scalability of the company, and they’re in talks to acquire another location in the future.

“That might not be for another few years down the road, but I’m really hoping that it’s something 1Collision can assist us with,” he said.

For more information on 1Collision, visit 1collision.com.