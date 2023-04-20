 Art City Auto Body Joins 1Collision

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Art City Auto Body Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Art City Auto Body in Springville, Utah.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

1Collision has announced the addition of Art City Auto Body in Springville, Utah. The business is owned by Daniel Arce and prides itself on caring about its customers and the community.

Related Articles

“1Collision has a robust and smart team, and I’m excited to work with them,” said Arce. “We love to help people and offer superior service. Our goal is to offer the same service we would offer our mother.”

Established in 1995, Arce purchased the shop two years ago from William Rathigan. To help operate the business, Arce hired his two younger brothers. Ben Arce is an estimator and runs production, and John Arce manages the parts department.

“Daniel is fairly new in the industry; however, in a short period of time, he has made his business flourish like owners that have been in the industry a long time,” said John Hollingsworth, director of new location development for 1Collision. “He is always looking for ways to improve, and that’s why partnering with us made sense. We’re looking forward to supporting him reach his next level.” 

After learning about 1Collision, Arce felt the network was a good fit to help grow the business.

“What I like about 1Collision is it still seems small and intimate where you can gain a relationship with some of the people you’re working with and talking to your team,” Arce said.

Arce worked at Art City Auto Body as a teenager, sweeping floors and cleaning and detailing cars. Over time, he learned body work and how to paint. He was employed as an estimator at different shops over the years. Eventually, he was hired as a facility manager where he worked for nearly a decade helping keep track of KPIs, implementing processes and becoming more efficient.

Arce said that Art City Auto Body is the “go-to” body shop in Springville. He attributes this to the business’s long-term support of the community, including participating in events like the annual car show held during Springville’s Art City Days.

Arce said Springville is known as “Art City” due to its strong development of the arts.

Since purchasing the shop, Arce and the team have quadrupled business and currently have 20 employees.

Arce said it’s not uncommon right now to have a vehicle in the shop for a month due to parts shortages. As a result, the business is backlogged. Currently, they are adding another building next door that will triple the size of the shop and help them become more efficient.

“That’s our number-one goal,” said Arce. “We want to create an efficient machine where we can produce and bring cars back to pre-accident condition and do a good job, providing a quality product.”

Arce is looking forward to having 1Collision help with the scalability of the company, and they’re in talks to acquire another location in the future.

“That might not be for another few years down the road, but I’m really hoping that it’s something 1Collision can assist us with,” he said.

For more information on 1Collision, visit 1collision.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchise List

The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR announced it has been ranked again among the fastest-growing franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises List, coming in at 124th.

The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022

“We are focused on smart, strategic and sustainable growth,” said Chris Dawson, president, collision and paint, Driven Brands. “Over the past year, we focused on building our network with our current franchise partners and welcoming new franchise owners to the family. As North America’s premier collision repair company, our goal is to continue to deliver the highest levels of customer service and quality repairs while expanding our brand across the U.S. and Canada.”

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Fix Auto Ogden Opens in Utah

Fix Auto USA has announced the opening of Fix Auto Ogden located at 3261 Midland Drive in Ogden, Utah.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Houston

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pinnacle CARSTAR Auto Body in Tomball, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
B&Z Auto Color Joins Wesco Group

B&Z Auto Color has three locations in Northern California: Modesto, Stockton and Turlock.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in North Hollywood, Calif.

With more than 20 years in the collision repair industry under his belt, owner Pargev Adamyan is keen to carry on his father’s 30-year legacy as an accomplished bodyman.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Denver and Orlando

Classic Collision has announced two new closings: the acquisition of BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision in Commerce City, Colo., and Irish Mike’s Collision in Orlando, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Rockwall Wins Customer Focus Award

Maaco Rockwall of Rockwall, Texas recently received the Excellence in Customer Focus award from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Chariot Collision Center in Indiana Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Chariot Collision Center in Kokomo, Ind.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights Opens in Virginia

Derek Merriweather, manager of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights, joins the growing auto glass family with 14 years of industry experience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers