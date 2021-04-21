The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians on April 23 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “ADAS Systems – What They’re All About.”

Presenters Paul Hill, Tom McFinch and Jeff Poole from I-CAR will discuss the following topics:

History of ADAS

How did we get here?

Future of ADAS – Where are we going?

Types of ADAS systems – What ADAS system does this vehicle have?

Impact of ADAS on technology programs and repair service facilities

Tools, processes, shop space considerations, liability and more

For more information or to register, click here. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who cannot attend are still encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.