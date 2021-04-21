The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians on April 23 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “ADAS Systems – What They’re All About.”
Presenters Paul Hill, Tom McFinch and Jeff Poole from I-CAR will discuss the following topics:
- History of ADAS
- How did we get here?
- Future of ADAS – Where are we going?
- Types of ADAS systems – What ADAS system does this vehicle have?
- Impact of ADAS on technology programs and repair service facilities
- Tools, processes, shop space considerations, liability and more
For more information or to register, click here. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who cannot attend are still encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.