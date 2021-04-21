Connect with us

ASE Offers Free Webinar on ADAS Systems

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians on April 23 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “ADAS Systems – What They’re All About.”

Presenters Paul Hill, Tom McFinch and Jeff Poole from I-CAR will discuss the following topics:

  • History of ADAS
  • How did we get here?
  • Future of ADAS – Where are we going?
  • Types of ADAS systems – What ADAS system does this vehicle have?
  • Impact of ADAS on technology programs and repair service facilities
  • Tools, processes, shop space considerations, liability and more

For more information or to register, click here. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who cannot attend are still encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

