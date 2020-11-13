Association News

Connect with us

AASP/MA Comments on Right to Repair Ballot Victory

The measure will improve the independent automotive repair and service industry’s access to OEM repair information.

Read more here.

AkzoNobel Once Again Commits as Diamond Sponsor of WIN

AkzoNobel’s diamond sponsorship supports many WIN initiatives including scholarships, the MIW program, mentoring programs, regional events and the annual educational conference.

Read more here.

CIECA Adds New Member to Board of Trustees

CIECA announced that Russ Sims, property & casualty claims senior business consultant for Nationwide, joined CIECA’s board of trustees.

Read more here.

WIN Kicks Off Sponsorship Campaign for 2021

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it is kicking off its 2021 sponsorship campaign in November 2020 and will continue through the spring of 2021.

Read more here.

