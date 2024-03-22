Association News

SCRS Announces Candidates for 2024 Annual Election

On April 16, active SCRS members are invited to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors.

Read more here.

MEMA Applauds EPA on Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Emission Standards

MEMA says the EPA final rule includes an amended and more comprehensive analysis of technological alternatives.

Read more here.

ASA Announces Support for Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act

ASA believes the federal government can do more to encourage apprentice programs to ensure independent repair businesses have sufficient manpower.

Read more here.

Revv Joins SCRS as Newest Corporate Member

Revv is a tech company focused on providing software tools necessary for the collision industry to calibrate ADAS systems easily, quickly and efficiently.

Read more here.

CIECA Announces National Calibration & Diagnostic Solutions as New Corporate Member

NCDS provides ADAS calibration tooling, OEM diagnostics, training and support to independent garages, dealership body shops and calibration businesses.

Read more here.

Auto Care Association Applauds FTC, DOJ Comments on Right to Repair

The comments were in support of the renewal and expansion of exemptions facilitating consumers’ and businesses’ right to repair their own products.

Read more here.