asTech Acquires adasThink

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Repairify, Inc. (asTech), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has announced the acquisition of adasThink.

adasThink retrieves information related to the vehicle-specific advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and identifies required ADAS procedures and calibration based on labor operations in an automotive repair estimate.

The company represents the 10th add-on acquisition for asTech and Kinderhook’s 101st automotive-related transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The adasThink technology leverages the vehicle identification number to properly identify the vehicle’s build information. Within the information, the technology identifies the ADAS on the vehicle that have been impacted by the vehicle’s damage. Additionally, this technology identifies OEM calibration requirements and instructions.

“adasThink is a strategic acquisition that allows asTech to augment its service offering with identification of advanced vehicle systems that do not display a diagnostic trouble code,” said Paul Cifelli, managing director of Kinderhook Industries. “While these systems do not display diagnostic trouble codes, calibrations are necessary to ensure that vehicles are functioning as designed by the manufacturer.”

Added Repairify President Cris Hollingsworth, “Repairify is thrilled to welcome Nick Dominato from adasThink, who will be joining the Repairify team. asTech has always remained committed to providing customers with accurate diagnostic services. The addition of adasThink to asTech’s capabilities offers our customers meaningful information about the condition of a vehicle’s safety systems to ensure the vehicle is repaired to OEM specifications.”

