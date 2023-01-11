 asTech Announces Full Deployment of Rules Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

asTech Announces Full Deployment of Rules Engine

The new feature gives asTech customers access to the most accurate way to identify the diagnostic and calibration scan tools that read all of a car’s OEM modules correctly.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

asTech, a Repairify company, has announced the full deployment of its patented Rules Engine, which presents users with the most accurate and cost-effective diagnostic scan type for the vehicle throughout the blueprinting process and repair workflow.

Related Articles

The new feature gives asTech customers access to the most accurate way to identify the diagnostic and calibration scan tools that read all of a car’s OEM modules correctly — versus those that don’t — down to the year, make, model and trim. With the Rules Engine enabled, asTech users, insurance carriers and their customers can be confident with the accuracy and cost of the recommended scan type.

“Our customers tell us one of their biggest challenges is remaining compliant with insurance carrier reimbursement guidelines for OEM diagnostic scans and calibrations,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “Meanwhile, insurance carriers tell us they will reimburse for OEM scans if shops can validate that it was the correct and safest way to repair the vehicle.

“With Repairify’s patented Rules Engine, available only from asTech, repairers can now rest assured that a vehicle has been repaired safely and properly with the quickest, most cost-effective and accurate tool for scanning and calibrations across all years, makes and models.”

To build the Rules Engine, Repairify’s research and development team scanned tens of thousands of vehicles from different years, makes, models and trim levels with the leading aftermarket tools available, then compared the results to the relevant OEM tool. Researchers used like-for-like tools on the same cars at the same time to ensure accuracy.

In the process, the development team also created Repairify’s “OEM-compatible” designation for aftermarket scans that returned the same quality results as the original factory OEM scan for the same year, make, model and trim. The research showed that the top-performing aftermarket tools returned OEM-level results as much as 78% of the time, while the lowest performers returned the same results 56% of the time or less.

Repairify used this extensive research to develop a proprietary database of OEM and high-performing OEM-compatible scan tools to recommend the most accurate and cost-effective scan tool option, every time. When an OEM-compatible tool isn’t available, the Rules Engine recommends the same remote OEM diagnostic services that customers have come to know and trust.

To add further confidence that asTech’s technicians are using a true, original OEM scan tool, in 2021 asTech began providing its remote OEM diagnostic customers with documented real-time electronic proof of the original OEM diagnostic scan report as part of its diagnostic reporting procedures. 

asTech customers who wish to enable the new Rules Engine feature can do so by contacting asTech’s customer service team at (888) 486-1166 or [email protected]. To learn more about the Rules Engine, click here.

You May Also Like

News

Auction of Classic Cars Raises $2.37M for Northwood University

A classic automobile collection donated by a generous couple to Northwood University fetched more than $2.3 million during an auction Friday, Jan. 6, in Florida.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

A classic automobile collection donated by a generous couple to Northwood University fetched more than $2.3 million during an auction Friday, Jan. 6, in Florida.

Mecum's auction raised raised over $2,371,000 to support Northwood University and The Northwood Idea.

Michael and Dianne Morey of Mount Pleasant, Mich., pledged 35 vehicles from their automotive collection, and the cars were auctioned off at Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Fla. The auction raised over $2,371,000 to support Northwood University and The Northwood Idea.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ASE Announces Winter Registration Now Open

ASE announced that the winter registration period for testing and recertification is now open at ASE.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DEG Welcomes Axalta as Newest Gold Level Sponsor

Axalta’s support will help to maintain the DEG as a free resource for the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its New Jersey footprint through the acquisition of T Masters Collision Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Davidson joins Crash Champions after serving as senior vice president and chief people officer at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NORTHEAST Recognized Among Top Trade Shows

The AAASP/NJ’s flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers