asTech Lawsuit Against AirPro Dismissed

AirPro Diagnostics has announced that the lawsuit Repairify, Inc./Astech filed against it challenging AirPro’s “Truth Campaign” has been dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge Ewing Werlein, Jr.

“AirPro remains confident that its ‘Truth Campaign’ listed on our website can easily be verified through an independently conducted, side-by-side comparison and renews its challenge to Astech to participate,” said Lonnie Margol, president and CEO of AirPro. “We are, however, confident that Astech has finally learned through the courts that AirPro meets and exceeds its ’10-Minute Response Pledge’ and that it is far from ‘mathematically impossible.’ If Astech decides to continue on its failed path of senseless litigation, AirPro will certainly prevail as it proves AirPro delivers superior customer service using OEM software ‘local’ to the vehicle.”

AirPro has been tested and approved by OEMs and meets the rigorous manufacturer requirements by having live OEM software and the scan tool resident or “local” to the vehicle. As such, the AirPro system follows the process that OEMs utilize to validate their vehicles in the manufacturing process. AirPro delivers pinpoint diagnostics, module programming as well as legacy, static and dynamic calibrations in-shop while offering their “10-Minute Response Pledge.”

