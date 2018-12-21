Axalta and Philadelphia Eagles Celebrate STEM Education and Honor 2018 All-Pro Teachers

The 2018 World Champion Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta have partnered to recognize exceptional middle school and secondary school teachers specializing in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education. The 4th Annual Axalta All-Pro Teachers program received hundreds of nominations from local Philadelphia-area schools, and 10 teachers were chosen for their educational drive, innovative use of technology, and community commitment in and out of the classroom.

“Everywhere you turn, STEM education is needed, and STEM careers are a fast-growing job market around the world,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “For Axalta, teachers are important partners because of their integral role in motivating students to dream big and fulfill their potential, especially in STEM careers in industries like sports, racing, automobiles, cyber security and coatings. Great students become great leaders, and it is a pleasure to continue our partnership with The Philadelphia Eagles to recognize great teachers.”

Each of the 10 Axalta All-Pro Teachers received $2,000 for continued STEM initiatives and programming, a personalized Eagles jersey and football, four tickets to an Eagles home game with parking, an invitation for four guests to attend the Axalta All-Pro Teachers Awards Ceremony held in December, and an automatic nomination to be named “Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year.”

Bryan Pawling, one of the 10 All-Pro Teachers, was also named the 2018 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year and received an additional $5,000 donation from Axalta for KIPP Lanning Middle School in Camden, N.J., where he is an 8th grade teacher.

Pawling was nominated by Bridgit Cusato-Rosa, the founding principal at KIPP, who said: “Bryan has worked tirelessly to create a science program that allows our scholars to own their learning. His commitment to our students and STEM education is inspiring and relentless.”

To honor Pawling, an Eagles-themed school pep rally will be held for the entire student body between now and the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

“As we know, teachers work to inspire and motivate their students to reach their full potential every day,” said Don Smolenski, president of the Philadelphia Eagles. “We are proud to once again partner with Axalta on a program that pays tribute to their exceptional commitment to students throughout the Philadelphia area.”

The 10 2018 Axalta All-Pro Teachers are:

Denise Boyles, 8th grade teacher at Smyrna Middle School, in Smyrna, Del.

Brian Corcoran, 6th grade teacher at Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Ari Ford, 6th grade teacher at Woodbury Junior-Senior High School in Woodbury, N.J.

Liam Gallagher, 6th grade teacher at Upland Country Day School, in Kennett Square, Pa.

Katelyn Johnson, 7th grade teacher at Gunning Bedford Middle School in New Castle, Del.

Nicole Macaluso, 6th grade teacher at Samuel Mickle School in Mickleton, N.J.

Barbara McCarty, 7th grade teacher at Timberlane Middle School, Pennington, N.J.

Chris McCrum, 9th grade teacher at LEAP Academy in Camden, N.J.

Bryan Pawling, 8th grade teacher at KIPP Lanning Square Middle School in Camden, N.J.

Tami Soltow, 9th grade teacher at Odyssey Charter High School in Wilmington, Del.

Axalta congratulates all of the 2018 Axalta All-Pro Teachers and encourages students and schools throughout the Delaware Valley to learn more about the Axalta All-Pro Teacher program by visiting www.PhiladelphiaEagles.com/AxaltaAllProTeachers.