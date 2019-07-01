BASF Supports American Competitor for WorldSkills Competition

Dylan Wertz, winner of the 2018 SkillsUSA competition, who is going on to compete at WorldSkills in Kazan, Russia, in August 2019

BASF announced it is supporting 2018 SkillsUSA winner Dylan Wertz, who will represent the U.S. at the 2019 WorldSkills competition in Kazan, Russia.

Private training on Glasurit was provided for Wertz at BASF’s training center in Whitehouse, Ohio, a key component to his success. He will continue his preparation for the event at another BASF training center in Istanbul, Turkey, where he will be provided one-on-one instruction and paint materials needed to perfect the technique he will use at WorldSkills in August.

BASF sponsors SkillsUSA, Skills Canada and local and state competitions along with WorldSkills as part of its commitment to educating and supporting young painters entering the industry. The company has focused on a strong initiative that encourages potential technicians to enter the refinish field, as well as providing different methods of learning to current technicians that keep them up to date on their skillsets and certifications. The painters at this year’s WorldSkills competition will be using BASF’s Glasurit paint and color-matching tools to show off their skills.

“BASF believes strongly in training both current and future collision repair technicians,” said Jeff Wildman, manager of OEM and Industry Relations for BASF Refinish. “The future of the collision industry depends on having skilled technicians available to properly repair the advanced vehicles of the today and the future. Supporting events like these helps future techs get real-world career and technical experience, industry exposure and a fun challenge that strengthens their passion for the industry.”

SkillsUSA is a collaboration effort between students, teachers and industry experts to help prepare young people for careers in various trade and technical fields including automotive repair and refinish. Students that compete and win the SkillsUSA championships go on to compete against other winners from various part of the world at the WorldSkills Competition, held every two years.