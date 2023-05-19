Body Bangin': Favorite Takeaways from the SE Collision Conference

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.
In this episode, Woods does a post-show wrap-up by interviewing the entire Southeast Collision Conference committee, including:
- Jordan Hendler, executive director of the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA)
- Josh Kent, executive director of the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA)
- Kyle Bradshaw, president of the CCA
- John Shoemaker, business development manager with BASF
- Phil Rice, general manager of Huber Collision
- Brian Davies, owner of Bodyworks Plus and past president and founder of CCA
To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Favorite Takeaways from the SE Collision Conference with the Conference Committee: