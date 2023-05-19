 Body Bangin': Favorite Takeaways from the SE Collision Conference

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Body Bangin’: Favorite Takeaways from the Southeast Conference

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods does a post-show wrap-up on the Southeast Collision Conference with the SCC committee.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods does a post-show wrap-up by interviewing the entire Southeast Collision Conference committee, including:

  • Jordan Hendler, executive director of the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA)
  • Josh Kent, executive director of the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA)
  • Kyle Bradshaw, president of the CCA
  • John Shoemaker, business development manager with BASF
  • Phil Rice, general manager of Huber Collision
  • Brian Davies, owner of Bodyworks Plus and past president and founder of CCA

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Favorite Takeaways from the SE Collision Conference with the Conference Committee:

You May Also Like

Podcasts

FinishMaster: COVID, Consolidation and the Tech Shortage

Jason Stahl interviews Megan Gummer of FinishMaster on the tech shortage, COVID and helping body shops tackle their challenges.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Megan Gummer, vice president of marketing and vendor relations with FinishMaster, on how COVID changed the business for the better, how FinishMaster strives to be more than just a paint supplier to collision repair facilities, and what the company is doing to help ease the pain of the tech shortage.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Qualifying for the ERC Credit

Jason Stahl talks to Ray Roth of Stout about what the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is and whether or not a collision repair facility can qualify for it.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Body Shop Consolidation Update with Laura Gay

Is it still the best time in the history of the collision repair industry to sell your shop? Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fixing the Auto Body Tech Shortage: Part 2

Jason Stahl and Brandon Eckenrode discuss recent activities CREF has been involved with to help bring more talent into the collision industry. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fixing the Auto Body Tech Shortage: Part 1

Jason Stahl and Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF, discuss how the collision industry can solve the tech shortage. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: Easily Find and Add Non-Included Operations

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Scott Ayers on the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Train Those Apprentices with Keith Egan of BeTag

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Keith Egan of BeTag on developing your own techs to higher skilled positions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Common Pitfalls When Buying Equipment

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron of Lombard Equipment on the do’s and don’ts of buying equipment.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: SE Conference Hot Takeaways with Blake Farley

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Blake Farley of Relentless Collision, an MSO in North Carolina.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers