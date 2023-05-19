Body Bangin': Favorite Takeaways from the SE Collision Conference

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods does a post-show wrap-up by interviewing the entire Southeast Collision Conference committee, including:

Jordan Hendler, executive director of the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA)

Josh Kent, executive director of the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA)

Kyle Bradshaw, president of the CCA

John Shoemaker, business development manager with BASF

Phil Rice, general manager of Huber Collision

Brian Davies, owner of Bodyworks Plus and past president and founder of CCA

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Favorite Takeaways from the SE Collision Conference with the Conference Committee: