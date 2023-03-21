Body Bangin’: Lexus Shop of the Year

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Jesse Parks, collision center director of Freeman Collision Center in Santa Rosa, Calif., which won the Lexus Shop of the Year award for 2022. Parks discusses what he feels allowed his team to win the award and the things he’s passionate about in his shop.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Lexus Shop of the Year with Jesse Parks: